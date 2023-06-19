Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

