Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Up 15.7% in May

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 11,770,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 8,141,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

