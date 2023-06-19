Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.32. 4,781,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.61. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

