Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $296.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

