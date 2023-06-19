Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.07. 4,280,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

