Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,628. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

