Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.55. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

