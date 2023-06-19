Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VBR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.19. The company had a trading volume of 410,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

