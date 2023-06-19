Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises 1.1% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.98. The company had a trading volume of 918,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.