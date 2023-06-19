Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 10,880 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. 64,149,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,053,727. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

