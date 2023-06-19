Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LLY traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $447.71. 4,295,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $289.68 and a 1 year high of $456.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.96.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

