EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 872,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $174.64. 476,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,233. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,668,000 after acquiring an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

