Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.86.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $197.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

