Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EOI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 35,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,194. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

