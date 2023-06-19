Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,368,380 shares in the company, valued at $22,073,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,488 shares of company stock worth $677,436.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

