Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,368,380 shares in the company, valued at $22,073,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,488 shares of company stock worth $677,436.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
