Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 7.3% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. 233,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,939. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

