Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $90.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

