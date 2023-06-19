Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 5.3% in May

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,300 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 653,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELBM. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,765,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,480 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ ELBM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

