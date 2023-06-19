Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Update

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electromed by 25.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.