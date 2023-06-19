Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0018 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Electroneum has a market cap of $32.77 million and $33,066.63 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007396 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,223,514 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

