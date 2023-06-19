Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,485 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 276,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 897 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

