Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.96. The company has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $289.68 and a 12 month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

