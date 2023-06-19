ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.47 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $29,613.83 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018389 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,604.25 or 0.99869287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002459 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0405246 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $855.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

