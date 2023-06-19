Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of ELME stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

