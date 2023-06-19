Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.45 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion and $1.92 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $193.56 or 0.00732963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 194.46286482 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,500,236.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

