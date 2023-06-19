Energy Web Token Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00009462 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $117.00 million and $1.25 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 46,797,793 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

