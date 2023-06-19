Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.1 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

