ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 15.0% in May

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 130,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENG remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,970. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

