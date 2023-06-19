Enigma Market Capitalization Tops $104,138.51 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $104,138.51 and $145,411.73 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,102 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

