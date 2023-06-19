Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 28,720,000 shares. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,341,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,375. Enovix has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $40,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.