Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.65.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.10.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of C$484.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$499.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2785326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

