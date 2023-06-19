Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at $87,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,815. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 9,754.48%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

