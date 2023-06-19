Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 568,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services
In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %
EFSC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.35.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
