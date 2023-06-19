Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC) Short Interest Update

Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,217,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 1,035,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enviri by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,905,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviri by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enviri from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Enviri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Enviri Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Enviri stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. Enviri has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

