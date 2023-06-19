Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 37.2% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 211,509 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,616,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of ENZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. 209,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

