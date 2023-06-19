Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 105,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $68.98.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 110.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.