Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 105,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 110.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

