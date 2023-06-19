ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 1,425,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,357. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.81. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 7,437.68% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. Equities research analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

