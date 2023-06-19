ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Up 10.6% in May

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

ESSA stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

