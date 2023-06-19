Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.40.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Essity AB (publ) Price Performance
Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $27.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $30.40.
Essity AB (publ) Company Profile
Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essity AB (publ) (ETTYF)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.