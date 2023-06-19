Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,284. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

