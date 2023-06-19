Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.39) to GBX 1,310 ($16.39) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.29.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

