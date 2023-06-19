Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FITB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

FITB opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

