FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Acquired by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. 5,527,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,471. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,930. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

