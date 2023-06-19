Financial Review: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) versus Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Financial and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $257.05 million 2.38 $81.88 million $2.33 7.49 Provident Bancorp $78.74 million 1.83 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -5.33

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.9% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Financial and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Financial presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.64%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 30.05% 10.30% 1.15% Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44%

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Heritage Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Heritage Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Provident Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.