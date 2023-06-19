Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.30

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.30 and last traded at C$40.23, with a volume of 74377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.70.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.29.

The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.42.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.18. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 3.7390892 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

