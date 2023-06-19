First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $57.16. 1,138,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,628. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 104.52%.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

