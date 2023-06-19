First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 8,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,748. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
