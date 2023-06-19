First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FGBI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. 50,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $135.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

