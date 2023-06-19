First PREMIER Bank Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of VUG opened at $279.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.38.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
