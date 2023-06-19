First PREMIER Bank Has $1.81 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,793,000 after acquiring an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

